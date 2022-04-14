Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Down to $69.21

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.21, but opened at $63.26. Cutera shares last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 6,251 shares traded.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cutera by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cutera by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Cutera by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

