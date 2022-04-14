CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

CVBF stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

