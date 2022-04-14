CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TITUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 9,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,960. CVW CleanTech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.
About CVW CleanTech
