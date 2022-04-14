CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TITUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 9,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,960. CVW CleanTech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

About CVW CleanTech

CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022.

