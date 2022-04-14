Dana (NYSE:DAN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded Dana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

