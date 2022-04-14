Datto (NYSE:MSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $35.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get Datto alerts:

NYSE:MSP opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Datto has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datto will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,631,641.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $32,876.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,252 shares of company stock worth $10,909,235 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Datto by 21.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 310,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Datto by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datto by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Datto by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.