David Aichele Sells 5,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 102,222 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 496,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

