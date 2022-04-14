Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.39) to €13.50 ($14.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.22) to €12.50 ($13.59) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

