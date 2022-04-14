DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,016.06

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,016.06 ($78.40) and traded as low as GBX 5,696 ($74.22). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,786 ($75.40), with a volume of 185,903 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded DCC to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,900 ($89.91) to GBX 5,550 ($72.32) in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($94.47) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,160 ($106.33) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($99.56) to GBX 8,349 ($108.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,205.29 ($93.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,923.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,013.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

