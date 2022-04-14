DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 8,160 ($106.33) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded DCC to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 6,900 ($89.91) to GBX 5,550 ($72.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($94.47) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($99.56) to GBX 8,349 ($108.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,205.29 ($93.89).

LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,888 ($76.73) on Thursday. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,050 ($65.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,520 ($84.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The company has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,923.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,013.14.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

