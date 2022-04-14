Decentral Games (DG) Price Down 26.5% This Week

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $97.82 million and $524,043.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.09 or 0.07533715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.94 or 0.99779977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 480,396,386 coins and its circulating supply is 476,565,182 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.