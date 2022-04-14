Decentraland (MANA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $255.77 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00005311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $255.77 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00104374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,700,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,842,490,069 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

