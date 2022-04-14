Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

DPSI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Decisionpoint Systems ( OTCMKTS:DPSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

