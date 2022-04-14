DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $2.99 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $829,843.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.38 or 0.07506127 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,833.10 or 1.00185706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00040857 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,497,831 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

