DeHive (DHV) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

DeHive (DHV) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $138,001.11 and approximately $79,110.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00044969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.89 or 0.07536680 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,973.64 or 0.99860655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041808 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

