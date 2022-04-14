DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,240 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $280.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.58 and its 200 day moving average is $347.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $207.83 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.