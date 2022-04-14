DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after buying an additional 123,889 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

