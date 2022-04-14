DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

