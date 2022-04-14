DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 375 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of GD opened at $243.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average of $213.35. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.43 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

