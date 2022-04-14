DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 43,800 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of DLocal worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 147.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,512,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 294.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 938,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at $27,235,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 45.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after acquiring an additional 407,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.