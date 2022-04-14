DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

