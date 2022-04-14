DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,330 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -131.54 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

