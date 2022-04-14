DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,018 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

