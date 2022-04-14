DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 85,722 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,722 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.01%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

