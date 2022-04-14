DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,473,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,475 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 92,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

