Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Trading Down 8.9%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($189.13) to €171.00 ($185.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($173.91) to €153.00 ($166.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($164.13) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

