Dero Price Hits $10.03 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $124.51 million and approximately $261,564.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $10.03 or 0.00025222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,760.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.33 or 0.07523367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00268417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.13 or 0.00840345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00092188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.00566211 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.95 or 0.00359523 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,415,959 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

