Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Cut to €59.80 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.40 ($67.83) to €59.80 ($65.00) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DPSGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.13) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($81.52) to €71.00 ($77.17) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($69.20) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 166,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.