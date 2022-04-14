Dev Protocol (DEV) Tops One Day Volume of $23,275.00

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002555 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $23,275.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00229075 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

