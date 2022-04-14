DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 208,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,331,623 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $9.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $20,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after buying an additional 1,426,483 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 110,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

