DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DICE Therapeutics.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 478,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,657. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

