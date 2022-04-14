DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $3.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.78 to $14.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,209. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

