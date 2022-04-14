Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $153,914.78 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,710,436 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

