Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $88.97. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 817,694 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $868,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $474,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

