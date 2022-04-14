Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

