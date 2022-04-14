DMScript Achieves Market Cap of $53,415.31 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $53,415.31 and approximately $38.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.91 or 0.07519690 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,292.79 or 1.00630595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040805 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

