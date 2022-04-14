Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

DG stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.50. 107,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day moving average is $218.03. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $247.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

