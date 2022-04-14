Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) PT Lowered to $12.00

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 211.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

