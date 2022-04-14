Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.
DLPN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 351,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,979. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
