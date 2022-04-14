Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.

DLPN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 351,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,979. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.