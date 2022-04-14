Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Third Security LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.40. 3,292,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

