Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Sells $100,259.20 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 235,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,536. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

