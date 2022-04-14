Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CFO Sells $192,125.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.17. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,658,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after acquiring an additional 53,198 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

