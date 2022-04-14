Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Increased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

NYSE DOV opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

