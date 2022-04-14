DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Down 67.6% in March

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $8,467,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 123,122 shares in the last quarter.

DTP traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 314,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,593. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

