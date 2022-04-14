Duality Advisers LP Acquires 9,340 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.