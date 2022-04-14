Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 19,794 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 40.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,687 shares of company stock worth $2,746,274 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

