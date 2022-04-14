Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81,013 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,178,000 after buying an additional 341,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

