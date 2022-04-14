Duality Advisers LP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Garmin by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Garmin by 9.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.04. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

