Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 643.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,844,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

