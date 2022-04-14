Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,968 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFNC opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

