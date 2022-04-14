Duality Advisers LP Purchases 4,416 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

Shares of CRSP opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

